Qatar Beat Iran In Saudi 2025 Asian Cup And Qatar 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

Doha: The Qatari national team achieved a historic and valuable victory over their Iranian opponents, winning 78-77 in extra time, in the fourth round in Group E of the double header Saudi 2025 Asian Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Qatar 2027 qualifying game that took place on Monday evening in Al-Gharafa Hall.

The four regular time periods of the game ended with: (16-14, 15-22, 17-15, and 20-17), while the extra time period came with a score of (10-9) in favour of the Qatari national team.

In the same group, India achieved a valuable victory over the Kazakh national team with a score of (88-69) within the framework of the second Asian window.

With this victory, the Qatari team raised their score to six points, in second place, while Iran tops the group standings with seven points, and the Indian team occupy third place with five points, followed by the Kazakh team with four points in fourth and last place.

The third Asian window is scheduled to start in February 2025, where the Qatari team will host the Kazakh team on February 21 and the Indian team in Doha on February 24.

The qualifiers will be held on a home and away basis through three windows, and the first and second teams in each group will qualify directly for the Asian Cup, while the third-place teams will play additional qualifiers to determine four other teams that will complete the list of teams qualified for the continental championship hosted by the city of Jeddah next August.