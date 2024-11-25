OSCE To Address Russian Strike On Dnipro With New Ballistic Missile
11/25/2024 7:10:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, November 27, the OSCE Permanent Council and Forum for Security Cooperation will hold a special session at Ukraine's request to address Russia's strike on Dnipro using a medium-range ballistic missile.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.
“On Wednesday, upon Ukraine's urgent request, the OSCE will discuss Russia's escalatory use of an intermediate range ballistic missile in its aggression against Ukraine at a special joint meeting of the Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Cooperation,” Sybiha wrote.
He highlighted that Russia poses the greatest threat to security in the OSCE region.“Russia's unacceptable actions demonstrate that Moscow alone seeks to escalate the war. These actions must be condemned and stopped. We will use all international platforms and mechanisms to increase global pressure on the aggressor,” he added.
As reported earlier, on the morning of November 21, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Kinzhal missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the strike included a medium-range ballistic missile named Oreshnik.
The White House confirmed that the U.S. has assessed the strike as involving a medium-range ballistic missile.
Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) indicated that the missile used in the attack on Dnipro was likely part of the Kedr missile system.
