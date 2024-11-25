President Murmu To Address Parliament Today To Mark 75 Years Of Constitution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) As part of celebrations for completing 75 years of the Constitution, President Droupadi Murmu will address members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall here on Tuesday.

The event will witness the presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, foreign dignitaries, and other prominent figures.

Vice-President Dhankhar will also deliver an address, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcoming the gathering.

The on Monday announced that a new website -- https: //constitution75 -- has been created to enable citizens to engage with the legacy of the Constitution through interactive activities and resources. Mass readings of its Preamble will take place in schools, cities, and villages around the country, it also said.

As part of the celebrations, a commemorative coin and stamp will be released to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Two books, "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey," will also be unveiled.

Additionally, a booklet on the art of the Indian Constitution and versions of the Constitution translated into Sanskrit and Maithili will be launched. A short film tracing the Constitution's making, historical importance, and evolution will be screened for attendees.

The event holds special significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

In anticipation of the celebrations, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the importance of the day in honoring the contributions of B.R. Ambedkar and the other framers of the Constitution.

"Constitution Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Babasaheb Ambedkar and his dedication to building the foundation of Indian democracy," Birla said.

President Murmu will lead the recitation of the Preamble, an initiative aimed at inspiring gratitude and reinforcing the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

Expressing his hopes for the day, Birla said, "I hope this Constitution Day evolves into a mass movement, allowing every citizen to express their appreciation for the Constitution and its architects. By embracing the Constitution's duties and responsibilities, we can work towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'."

The Constitution Day celebrations will formally take place on November 26.