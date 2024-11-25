Qatar Participates In G7-Arab Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Fiuggi, Italy: The State of Qatar participated in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) and Arab partners, which was held Monday in Fiuggi, Italy, under the title (Together for the stability of the Middle East).

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

In his speech on behalf of the State of Qatar, His Excellency pointed out that the meeting represents a significant opportunity for the G7 and the Arab countries to cooperate constructively and address the major challenges related to stability and peace in the Middle East, including Gaza; the West Bank; Lebanon; and Sudan, and their broad implications on security and development at the global level.

His Excellency said that stability in the Middle East is not just a regional issue, but rather a global necessity. The repercussions of conflicts in this region transcend regional borders, affecting energy markets, migration flows, and global security, he noted.

The State of Qatar adopts three basic principles in dealing with the issue of stability in the region, including mediation, investment in human development, and sustainable economic cooperation, His Excellency added.

His Excellency wen on saying that the State of Qatar's successful efforts in mediating and facilitating negotiations between conflicting parties and hosting crucial peace talks reflect its deep belief in the power of diplomacy.

He also pointed out that the State of Qatar has remained at the forefront of countries providing humanitarian aid, as well as the necessary resources to rebuild schools, hospitals, and communities affected by conflict and war zones.

HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi urged the participants in the meeting to work on enhancing comprehensive economic development, supporting dispute resolution platforms, and enhancing energy security through sustainable solutions that contribute to reducing regional vulnerabilities and enhancing long-term stability.

His Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar stands ready to work side by side with everyone to invest in the common future and contribute with sincerity and determination.

He added that through effective partnership, the power of regional cooperation can be harnessed to transform shared commitments into concrete action.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi stressed the need for close cooperation with the G7 countries, which would help find sustainable solutions that accelerate progress and ensure long-term stability for the Middle East and beyond.