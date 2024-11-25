Pentagon Sees No Signs Of DPRK Troops Presence In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense sees no evidence suggesting that North Korean are present in the occupied territories of Ukraine or are moving in that direction.

This was stated by Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing on November 25, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We don't have any indications that there are DPRK soldiers in Ukraine," the U.S. defense official said in response to journalists' questions.

She noted that the Pentagon can confirm the presence of North Korean military personnel in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. However, according to Singh, there is no recorded movement of North Korean military units into Ukrainian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian General Staff Chief Anatolii Barhilevych stated that North Korean troops stationed in Russia's Kursk region had already participated in combat against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.