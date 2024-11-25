General Staff Update: 185 Combat Clashes On Frontline Russian Forces Lose 350 Personnel On Pokrovsk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, November 25, the of Ukraine (AFU) engaged in 185 clashes with Russian invaders, with fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors remaining the most intense.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this update as of 22:00, November 25 on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, 185 combat clashes on the frontlines have been recorded. Russian invaders launched three missile strikes, 47 airstrikes, and dropped 63 glide bombs on Ukrainian territory. Additionally, they deployed 647 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,360 artillery strikes on our positions and populated areas," the post reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched five assaults near Vovchansk, Kudiivka, and Kozacha Lopan and dropped a glide bomb on Pytomnyk.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were 23 enemy assaults near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Synkivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, and Zelenyi Hai. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk, Kruhliakivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector , the invaders launched 11 assaults near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, and Torske. The Ukrainian forces held their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy launched airstrikes targeting Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy made four attempts to advance near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar. Minkivka and Sloviansk were hit by airstrikes.

In the Toretsk sector , six assaults were recorded near Toretsk, Dachne, and Shcherbynivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , high intensity of fighting remains, with 51 clashes reported. The invaders continue to press against Ukrainian positions near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Petrivka, Dachenske, Pushkine, and Pustynka. Airstrikes with unguided rockets targeted the outskirts of Hrodivka.

The enemy suffered 350 casualties (killed and wounded), along with the loss of two tanks, three motorcycles, a mortar, and four vehicles, while another two vehicles and a motorcycle were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , forty-five clashes of varying intensity occurred. The enemy focused on advancing near Sontsivka, Berestky, Zoria, Novodmytrivka, Dalnie, Kurakhove, Uspenivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Hannivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , the invaders launched 13 assaults on the forward positions of the Ukrainian defenses near Rivnopil, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil, and Sukhi Yaly.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attacked twice near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , three enemy attacks were repelled.

The General Staff highlighted the valor of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (Knights of the Winter Campaign), 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 14th Operational Brigade (named after Ivan Bohun), 425th Separate Assault Battalion, 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and 126th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defense Forces. These units successfully repelled enemy attacks, inflicting heavy losses on the invaders.

The General Staff concluded: "The Defense Forces continue to resist the pressure of the Russian occupiers with bravery and determination."