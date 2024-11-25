Laparoscopic Whipple Surgery Performed At SMHS In Record Time
Date
11/25/2024 3:13:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A team of surgeons led by renowned laparoscopic surgeon Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Chalkoo successfully performed a complex laparoscopic Whipple surgery on a patient with a 4 cm periampullary tumor and two antral polyps.
The procedure, which lasted four hours, was performed at SMHS Hospital and marked a significant milestone in the field of laparoscopic surgery.
According to Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Chalkoo,“The patient's condition required a highly specialized and intricate surgical approach. Our team's expertise and experience in laparoscopic surgery enabled us to perform the procedure with precision and accuracy.”
Laparoscopic Whipple surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that involves the removal of the head of the pancreas, the duodenum, the gallbladder, and a portion of the bile duct. The classical type of Whipple surgery is a more complex procedure that requires a high level of surgical expertise.
The patient is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.
This achievement demonstrates
commitment
to providing world-class medical care and its expertise in performing complex surgical procedures.
|
