Laparoscopic Whipple Surgery Performed At SMHS In Record Time

The procedure, which lasted four hours, was performed at SMHS Hospital and marked a significant milestone in the field of laparoscopic surgery.

According to Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Chalkoo,“The patient's condition required a highly specialized and intricate surgical approach. Our team's expertise and experience in laparoscopic surgery enabled us to perform the procedure with precision and accuracy.”

Laparoscopic Whipple surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that involves the removal of the head of the pancreas, the duodenum, the gallbladder, and a portion of the bile duct. The classical type of Whipple surgery is a more complex procedure that requires a high level of surgical expertise.

The patient is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

This achievement demonstrates

commitment

to providing world-class medical care and its expertise in performing complex surgical procedures.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now