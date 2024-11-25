Vicki Wright Hamilton Hosts“Leading With Purpose: Women's Empowerment Brunch” Featuring Tiana Von Johnson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vicki Wright HamiltonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed leadership coach and keynote speaker Vicki Wright Hamilton is set to host the Leading with Purpose: Women's Empowerment Brunch on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM.This transformative event will take place at Maggiano's Little Italy, 3368 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326, and invites women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect, grow, and lead with confidence.The event's keynote speaker, Tiana Von Johnson , will deliver an exclusive 90-minute workshop, Brand Your Brilliance. Known as“The MotivateHer,” Johnson is celebrated for empowering women to amplify their unique strengths, elevate their personal brands, and build the confidence needed to excel in competitive spaces.Event Highlights Include:-Expert Workshop: Tiana Von Johnson will share actionable strategies to create a standout personal brand and elevate your leadership presence.-Networking Opportunities: Meet and connect with like-minded women who share a passion for leadership and personal development.-A Luxurious Brunch Experience: Guests will enjoy a curated menu by Maggiano's, including breakfast favorites and signature beverages in an elegant setting.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, January 25, 2025Time: 11:00 AMLocation: Maggiano's Little Italy,3368 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326Tickets: Available now at:Eventbrite

