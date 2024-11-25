In Germany's Shoes: Walking Through Its Cultural Legacy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

By : Ramy Galal





“Es tut mir leid, ich spreche kein Deutsch, aber ich versuche, es zu lernen.”

A few days ago, I began German. My fascination with the German nation and its rich cultural heritage has always inspired me. Recently, I returned from a monthlong European trip during which I visited several countries to study their cultural systems. Germany was at the heart of this journey.

This experience deepened my admiration for Germany's approach to culture and its role in shaping society. The more I explored, the more I felt the need to connect with this culture on a deeper level, starting with the language itself. For me, learning German is not just about mastering words and grammar. It is a gateway to understanding the essence of a nation that has profoundly influenced global art, philosophy, and innovation.

Germany's cultural system is a model worth studying. As a federal republic comprising 16 states, each with a degree of sovereignty, Germany allows its states to formulate their own cultural policies in coordination with the federal government. While major issues, such as international relations, are managed centrally, cultural affairs are administered locally, fostering healthy competition between states, Institutions, and artists.

Today, Germany faces several cultural challenges shaped by rising migration and a declining, aging population. These demographic shifts are prompting changes in cultural policy. For instance, discussions are underway about simplifying the German language, drawing parallels with the historical evolution of English. Both languages share a Germanic origin but have taken different trajectories over the centuries.

One of Germany's significant cultural dilemmas is maintaining government funding for culture while avoiding interference in creative content. This principle aligns with Article 5 of Germany's Basic Law, which guarantees freedoms of expression and artistic creativity.

In response to these challenges, Germany has restructured its relationship with cultural institutions by offering financial exemptions and fostering public-private partnerships. This approach balances two competing ideologies that have shaped the country since reunification: one advocating for state control of culture (prevalent in the East) and the other favoring private-sector management (dominant in the West).

Germany is also exploring legislative reforms, including social security for artists, operational laws for art schools, the promotion of cultural industries, and efforts to establish Berlin as a“cultural capital” through institutional support and cultural events. Many of these issues resonate with challenges faced in Egypt.

Germany's cultural system offers valuable lessons for Egypt. Unlike Germany, Egypt remains tied to an Eastern-style model of cultural administration rooted in post-World War II practices. By studying Germany's experience, Egypt can identify adaptable strategies to enhance its own cultural framework.









About the Author





Ramy Galal is an Egyptian senator, writer, and academic specializing in public management and cultural policies. He has authored studies on cultural diplomacy, the orange economy, and restructuring Egypt's cultural institutions.

Galal holds a PHD degree from Alexandria University and a master's degree from the University of London. A former adviser and spokesperson for Egypt's Ministry of Planning. He was also the spokesperson for the Egyptian Opposition Coalition. He represents Egypt at international forums and contributes to leading publications.