عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens For Traffic After Two Days

Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens For Traffic After Two Days


11/25/2024 3:14:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Bandipora-Gurez road, which was closed on Saturday due to heavy snowfall at Razdan Top and surrounding areas, has been reopened for traffic, officials said on Monday.

An official said that the road is now open, with traffic allowed to ply under specific timings for safety reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that traffic will operate from TCP Kanzalwan starting at 08:30 am, with cutoff time at 11:00 am, and from TCP Tragbal, traffic will be allowed from 01:30 am tll 04:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drivers and passengers are advised to start from Pethkoot at 12:00 pm and wait at TCP Tragbal until all vehicles from Gurez reach Tragbal,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He added that it is mandatory for all vehicles to be equipped with anti-skid chains, and traffic will be permitted only after confirmation of road conditions from the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Read Also Woman Delivers Baby On Snow-Covered Road In North Kashmir Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN25112024000215011059ID1108921387


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search