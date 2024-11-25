Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopens For Traffic After Two Days
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Bandipora-Gurez road, which was closed on Saturday due to heavy snowfall at Razdan Top and surrounding areas, has been reopened for traffic, officials said on Monday.
An official said that the road is now open, with traffic allowed to ply under specific timings for safety reasons.
He said that traffic will operate from TCP Kanzalwan starting at 08:30 am, with cutoff time at 11:00 am, and from TCP Tragbal, traffic will be allowed from 01:30 am tll 04:00 pm.
“Drivers and passengers are advised to start from Pethkoot at 12:00 pm and wait at TCP Tragbal until all vehicles from Gurez reach Tragbal,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
He added that it is mandatory for all vehicles to be equipped with anti-skid chains, and traffic will be permitted only after confirmation of road conditions from the Border Roads Organization (BRO).
