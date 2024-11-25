Protesters demand end to US military presence in Southern Cyprus

(MENAFN) A protest held on Sunday in the Southern Cypriot city of Larnaca called for the removal of the US military presence in the region.



Demonstrators gathered outside the Centre for Land, Open-Sea, and Port Security (CyCLOPS), urging the immediate withdrawal of US forces and an end to military cooperation between the United States and Southern Cyprus.



The protest also saw participation from tradespeople and some local residents. A statement issued by Southern Cyprus' peace council expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon, advocating for an end to regional conflict and emphasizing the need for peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.



Addressing the crowd, Stefanos Stefanou, secretary-general of the leftist AKEL party, voiced opposition to Southern Cyprus becoming "a war base, espionage center, and military training area against neighboring states." Stefanou further stated that the country’s infrastructure, including ports, airports, land, and airspace, should serve the people of Southern Cyprus rather than Americans, Israelis, or any external powers.



Military ties between Southern Cyprus and the US, which have strengthened in recent years, continue to face criticism from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

