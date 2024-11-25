Son of Crown Prince Haakon's wife faces second rape charge

(MENAFN) Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Haakon's wife, is now facing a second rape charge, just days after being arrested on similar accusations. During a court hearing in Oslo District Court regarding the first alleged rape, prosecutor Andreas Krushchewski confirmed that the Oslo had requested Høiby’s detention for an additional two weeks after uncovering a second rape case.



The police issued a statement to CNN, explaining that a new rape case had come to light during the investigation. The case involves a woman who was unable to resist the alleged sexual assault, and authorities are now actively investigating both claims against Høiby.



According to Norwegian law, sexual assault carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Høiby’s lawyer, Oeffend Prattlin, clarified that his client admits to charges of bodily harm, criminal damage to his ex-girlfriend's apartment, and threats but denies the other allegations.



The first alleged victim is a woman in her twenties who had no prior acquaintance with Høiby before the incident, as stated by her lawyer, Haig Salomon. Crown Prince Haakon expressed his concern over the situation, acknowledging the seriousness of the charges. He stressed the need to give the police and judiciary space to conduct their investigation, while expressing confidence that they would handle the case appropriately.



Although Høiby is not in the direct line of succession to the Norwegian throne, as he was born before his mother, Mette-Marit, married Prince Haakon, he remains a member of the royal family.

