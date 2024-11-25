Collaboration between neoconservatives in U.S., Israel lobby contributes to some of most catastrophic global conflicts of 21st century

(MENAFN) The collaboration between neoconservatives in the U.S. and the Israel lobby has contributed to some of the most catastrophic global conflicts of the 21st century. The Iraq War was meant to be the first in a series of wars, with the U.S. eventually engaging in or supporting military actions in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Lebanon, with Iran being the final target.



Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, America's closest ally, now faces an indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The U.S. has been complicit in these actions, supporting Netanyahu’s aggressive policies throughout the Middle East. For over three decades, the Israel lobby has pushed the U.S. into wars that serve Israeli interests, particularly to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu, who has dominated Israeli politics for 17 years, has been a strong advocate for U.S.-led or supported military interventions in the region.



These wars were never about protecting Israel; they were designed to topple governments that opposed Israel's oppression of Palestinians. Israel has continuously rejected the internationally backed two-state solution, fueling violence and the rise of resistance movements across the Middle East, supported by various nations.



Rather than seeking peace, Netanyahu’s approach has been to destabilize regional governments that challenge Israeli hegemony, reshaping the Middle East to exclude a Palestinian state. Disturbingly, the U.S. has allowed its military and federal resources to be funneled into these wars, draining American resources and eroding its global standing. Ilan Pappe’s book, Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic, thoroughly explores the Israel lobby’s hold on Washington.

