Israelis outrage by arrest warrants against their leaders

(MENAFN) Israelis outraged by the arrest warrants against their leaders, including the prime and former defense minister, are unqualified to testify. Those who accuse the International Criminal Court (ICC) of bias or call it "anti-Semitic" also lack the credibility to speak on the issue. In truth, most Israelis are not in a position to comment.



What have they truly witnessed in Gaza during the recent years of violence? Do they comprehend the scale of destruction and suffering carried out in their name? Have they witnessed the carnage, the bodies of mutilated children, hospitals destroyed, schools turned into bombed shelters, or starving children? How much do they truly know about the atrocities being committed in their name? They cannot express shock without confronting the reality of Israel's actions in Gaza. The vast majority of Israelis have either not seen or actively avoided seeing the destruction. They have been kept ignorant by the media, which has shielded them from the truth. Therefore, they are unqualified to judge the ICC's decisions.



After years of dehumanizing Palestinians, Israelis are ill-equipped to make fair judgments. The judges in The Hague, who understand the boundaries of permissible actions, are better suited to assess Israel's conduct than its citizens. Those who attack the ICC’s legitimacy or seek to undermine it are attempting to derail the justice system. When Israeli politicians across the spectrum, from Itamar Ben-Gvir to Yair Lapid, condemn the court, it demonstrates the extent of Israel's brainwashing.



The only ones who fully understand what is happening in Gaza are the soldiers, but their testimonies are unreliable. Many take pride in their actions and share videos on social media, while others justify their brutal tactics as necessary. They view the suffering as justified, dismissing it as a result of the events of October 7, and have internalized their actions with no remorse.



The arrest warrants issued against Israel's leaders are crucial, as the world cannot ignore the devastation in Gaza. Had the ICC failed to act, it would have abandoned its responsibility. The atrocities in Gaza demand accountability, and the prime minister and former defense minister must be held responsible for the destruction they have caused.

