Israel's Defense Minister decides to end use of administrative detention against settlers in West Bank

(MENAFN) Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has recently decided to end the use of administrative detention against settlers in the West Bank, a decision that highlights a clear apartheid system—one law for Jews and another for Palestinians. Administrative detention is a practice that undermines fundamental rights and denies due process, making it incompatible with values. It allows individuals to be detained without sufficient evidence or even being informed of the charges against them. In a democracy, detentions should be based on concrete evidence, and administrative detention should only be used in exceptional circumstances.



However, Katz's decision is not aimed at ending administrative detention altogether. While over 3,000 Palestinians continue to be held under such orders, Katz's move only halts its application to Jewish settlers in the West Bank. This decision reinforces the right-wing view that Jewish violence is non-existent, while continuing the practice against Palestinians. Katz’s action sends a harmful message to settlers, encouraging them to act without fear of legal consequences, while diminishing the value of Palestinian lives.



The decision also raises serious concerns for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot expressed alarm over Katz’s move, warning that it could lead to significant unrest in the West Bank and weaken the military's ability to enforce security and order. Katz’s message to the military is clear: settlers are untouchable, and the army’s role is to protect them, leaving Palestinians vulnerable. The consequences of this decision were immediately evident when, on Friday, Jewish rioters attempted to assault IDF Central Command head Avi Ballout during a confrontation in Hebron, shouting "traitor" and calling for the removal of Israel.

