Safari Hypermarket Awards First Winner Of 'Win 3 MG Cars' Lucky Draw At Birkath Al Awamer Outlet

Doha, Qatar: Safari Hypermarket has handed over the car key to the first winner of its highly anticipated“Win 3 MG Cars” promotion. This special campaign was launched as part of the grand opening of Safari Hypermarket's new outlet at Birkath Al Awamer, which opened last month along with two spectacular mega promotions.

The first lucky draw, held on October 14, 2024, announced Noufal K P as the winner of the first MG ZS 2024 car. He received the car key from Safari Hypermarket officials on October 23, 2024, during a grand ceremony at the Birkath Al Awamer branch.

Customers still have the chance to win the remaining two MG cars through the ongoing promotion. By spending QR50 or more at any Safari Hypermarket branch, shoppers can enter the upcoming lucky draws, with winners to be announced in the coming months. Additionally, customers also have the opportunity to win QR100,000 in cash prizes through a raffle draw as part of the grand opening promotions.

Safari Hypermarket extends its heartfelt congratulations to Noufal and expresses gratitude to its loyal customers for their continued support and enthusiasm.

Stay tuned for more surprises as Safari Hypermarket continues to enhance the shopping experience.