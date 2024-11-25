Senior British government official cautions Russia is preparing to launch series of cyberattacks aimed at UK, other NATO members

(MENAFN) A senior British official has cautioned that Russia is preparing to launch a series of cyberattacks aimed at the UK and other members to weaken support for Ukraine.



Pat McFadden, an adviser to the Duchy of Lancaster, will address the growing threat at the NATO Defence Conference next week at Lancaster House. He will underscore that Russia will not hesitate to exploit vulnerabilities in the UK’s defense systems to target British businesses, stressing that the cyber threat from Russia is significant and should not be overlooked.



During his speech, McFadden will describe Russia's cyber operations as part of a "hidden war," warning that these attacks could disrupt vital infrastructure, such as power grids and essential services. He will emphasize the far-reaching damage cyber warfare can inflict, which can be just as destabilizing as traditional military force.



McFadden will also highlight Russia’s Unit 29155, which is believed to be behind cyberattacks in the UK and Europe, along with other cybercriminal organizations and mercenaries operating with the Kremlin’s tacit approval. He cautioned that these groups are indifferent to geopolitical issues, and a single mistake could trigger widespread chaos in critical networks.



McFadden has urged businesses and public institutions to bolster their security measures, stressing that their defense is crucial to national security. He is also expected to announce new UK initiatives aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and increasing cooperation with NATO allies. Meetings with business leaders and national security officials are planned to discuss how to protect UK businesses from cyberattacks.



This warning comes as global tensions rise, with a pro-Kremlin cyber group recently targeting South Korea, a NATO partner in the Indo-Pacific region, as part of a larger geopolitical strategy.

