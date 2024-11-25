UN Secretary-General praises successful conclusion of fifth session of Conference on Middle East Free of Nuclear Weapons

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General António Guterres has praised the successful conclusion of the fifth session of the Conference on a Middle East Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction. The conference took place from November 18 to 22 at the UN Headquarters in New York, with Mauritania presiding over the event.



In his statement, Guterres emphasized the significance of the conference in paving the way for a more peaceful future in the Middle East and beyond. He lauded the participating nations for their constructive contributions to the development of a future treaty and for their commitment to diplomacy and multilateralism, particularly in the face of rising tensions and a severe humanitarian crisis in the region.



Guterres encouraged the nations involved to continue their efforts during the intersessional period, striving toward the establishment of a zone free from nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East through an inclusive and transparent approach.



Morocco is set to assume the chairmanship for the upcoming sixth session, following Jordan’s leadership during the inaugural session in 2019.

