Rohitashv Gour’S Daughter Giti To Make Her Bollywood Acting Debut Alongside Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Rohitashv Gour's daughter, Giti Gour is all prepped up for her big-screen, debut.

Rohitashv, known for his portrayal of Manmohan Tiwari in“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai”, said:“It is a proud moment for any father to see their child begin their career. I feel incredibly fortunate to witness Giti's journey so closely, as we will be working together in her debut film, where I play her father on-screen as well.

“This marks the third generation in our family to pursue acting. My late father, Shri Sudarshan Gour, was an artist in Shimla and founded the All-India Artists Association in 1955. While I honed my craft at the National School of Drama (NSD), Giti has taken it further by training at RADA. I could not be more proud of her.”

Talking about the film, Rohitashv revealed,“The story revolves around two families from different social classes and explores their emotional struggles when a child leaves home to pursue a career. It is a narrative that will resonate with audience.

He revealed the other cast members.

“Alongside Giti and me, the film features a talented cast, including Sanjay Mishra. We have already completed shooting, and the film is now in post-production. I am eagerly awaiting its release and the audience's reaction.”

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' is a comedy show which revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them. His plans to woo Angoori usually fail due to her naivety.

“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” airs on &TV.

Rohitashv is also known for his work in the show“Lapataganj”. He currently serves as the president of the All India Artist Association (AIAA), Shimla.