Army Thwarts 3 Infiltration Attempts From Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone at dawn on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt, according to a military source from the Jordan – Arab (JAF).

The source said that an individual attempting to cross into Jordan from Syrian territory was intercepted.

Engagement rules were applied, leading to the individual's arrest and referred to the relevant authorities, the source said.

The source reiterated the JAF's commitment to protecting the Kingdom's borders, stressing that the military operates with full strength and determination, utilising all available resources to prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts, and to ensure the security and stability of the Kingdom.

The Northern Military Zone thwarted two other infiltration attempts within the past 24 hours, the source added.

Engagement rules were applied, resulting in the death of one infiltrator, the arrest of six others, and their referral to the relevant authorities.