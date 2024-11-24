Israel plans on annexing West Bank

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's is reportedly preparing to officially annex the West Bank in the coming weeks, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh. Sources informed Hersh that Israel is intensifying its military actions, including the expulsion of Palestinians from northern Gaza, while Netanyahu's religious coalition partners demand complete control over both Gaza and the West Bank.

In a Substack article on Wednesday, Hersh cited a well-informed Washington official who confirmed the annexation plan, expected to be announced soon. This move is seen as an effort to permanently end any hopes for a two-state solution and to persuade certain Arab nations to reconsider funding Gaza's planned reconstruction.

If the annexation occurs, it would coincide with the final weeks of President Joe Biden's administration and solidify changes on the ground as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. Trump, during his first term, recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights and moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.

The backdrop of this development includes the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has led to significant Palestinian casualties. Since Israel declared war on Hamas in October, nearly 44,000 Palestinians have been killed, with over 100,000 injured. Meanwhile, the West Bank, under Palestinian Authority control, has also seen increased crackdowns on Palestinians.

