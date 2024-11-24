Palestinian officials voice deep concern following Israeli Defense Minister`s decision

(MENAFN) Palestinian officials have voiced deep concern following Israeli Defense Yisrael Katz's decision to stop issuing administrative detention orders against settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. This decision coincides with a sharp rise in settler violence since October 7, 2023, despite some settlers facing arrest warrants.

On Friday, the Israeli Defense announced it would cease using administrative detention orders against settlers involved in assaults on Palestinians. Katz’s office confirmed that he had informed Shin Bet head Ronen Bar of his decision and asked for alternative methods to address such cases. Administrative detention, which relies on undisclosed evidence, had been used against settlers accused of serious offenses like murder, arson, and violent attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas warned that this decision would encourage further settler violence, with a "green light" to commit more crimes against Palestinians. He described the decision as "legislation to kill Palestinians," adding that it was part of broader Israeli efforts to strengthen settlements in the West Bank in preparation for annexation. He also predicted a rise in settler attacks in the coming days.

Amir Daoud, director of publishing and documentation at the Commission to Resist the Wall and Settlements, said the decision was not surprising, pointing out that previous arrests of settlers had been largely symbolic and ineffective. He criticized the failure to hold settler leaders accountable for their role in supporting violence in the West Bank. Daoud also stated that the Israeli government, led by settlers, is likely to continue backing settler terrorism.

Daoud further suggested that Katz’s move signals to the Israeli public that the government will not back down from its agenda, despite international pressure, including the recent arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court for Israeli leaders like Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Galant over war crimes related to ongoing violence in Gaza.

