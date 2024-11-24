Listeria Alert In US: Yu Shang Food Products Tied To Fatal Outbreak, 11 Infected, 1 Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Listeria monocytogenes infections in the United States, linked to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food Inc. is under investigation by the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak has resulted in 11 confirmed cases across four states, leading to nine hospitalizations and one death, prompting urgent public warnings.

Investigation overview

Epidemiologic and laboratory data indicate that contaminated Yu Shang Food products are making people sick. The CDC reports that, as of November 22, 2024, 11 individuals across four states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria .

Illnesses range from October 2021 to July 2024, suggesting a prolonged exposure period. Nine of the infected individuals from Listeria bacteria required hospitalization, and one death has been reported.

Tragic outcomes in California

Among the confirmed cases, a pregnant individual and their twin infants in California, US , were severely affected. Both infants died, though only the mother and one infant are included in the confirmed case count due to testing limitations. Another infant affected by Listeria in a separate case has recovered.

Unreported cases likely

Officials warn that the true number of cases may be higher than reported. Many individuals recover without seeking medical care or undergoing diagnostic testing for Listeria. Moreover, due to the time it takes to confirm cases, recent infections may not yet be included in the outbreak data.

Recalled products

Yu Shang Food's ready-to-eat meat and poultry products have been recalled. Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators for items labeled "Yu Shang" with establishment numbers "P46684" or "EST. M46684." These products should be discarded immediately or returned to the store, CDC said.