Job recruiters uses AI-developed filtering systems

(MENAFN) Job recruiters in today’s world consume filtering systems developed by artificial intelligence (AI), supposedly “algorithmically discriminating” against people according to their race, gender, language as well as religion.



Yeliz Bozkurt Gumrukcuoglu, a professor of private law at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, informed a Turkish news agency that giants, including Meta, as well as have been known to consume some utensils, as these automatic filtering utensils offer time effectiveness.



Gumrukcuoglu stated that “algorithmic discrimination” happens when the data the AI is coached on already carries biases against specific groups, therefore making unfavorable conclusions against them.



The prejudices of those who improve these utensils also participate to the unfairness of AI-powered job employment, stated Gumrukcuoglu, and as an outcome, she claimed that considerably less people of color and women can pass through the AI filtering.



She noted that this problem has been the subject of several lawsuits in a lot of nations so far, first happening in a case related to Amazon.



“Amazon developed its own recruitment algorithm with the data trained by the candidates accepted in the last decade, most of which were men. And when put into use, the filtering filtered out women candidates directly,” she stated.

