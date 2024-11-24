Chuck Woolery, Iconic Game Show Host And Podcaster, Passes Away At 83

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chuck Woolery, the charismatic host of classic game shows like Wheel of Fortune, Love Connection, and Scrabble, has died at 83. Woolery passed away at his home in Texas, with his wife, Kristen, by his side, according to his podcast co-host and close friend, Mark Young.

“Chuck was a dear friend and a tremendous man of faith. Life will not be the same without him,” Young shared in an email, as per AP report.

From the 1970s to the 1990s, Woolery was a beloved television icon, admired for his wit, charm, and relaxed style. His impact on the game show genre earned him a spot in the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007 and a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1978.

A game show pioneer

Woolery's career spanned decades, starting as the original host of Wheel of Fortune when it debuted in 1975. He transitioned to Love Connection in 1983, where he popularized the phrase“We'll be back in two minutes and two seconds,” a two-fingered signature dubbed the“2 and 2,” a playful nod to the show's commercial breaks. He also hosted Scrabble starting in 1984, managing two hit game shows simultaneously until 1990.

Love Connection predated the dating app era, connecting singles on national TV. Woolery often charmed audiences with his humor, recounting memorable moments, such as the story of a 91-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman who bonded over balloon rides and shared a unique chemistry.

In addition to hosting, Woolery dabbled in acting and music. Before his TV career, he was part of the psychedelic rock duo The Avant-Garde, which scored a Top 40 hit with“Naturally Stoned” in 1968. He later pursued solo music ventures and wrote songs for artists like Tammy Wynette.