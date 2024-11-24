ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, former Defense Minister

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, prompting ICC member states to execute the warrants and apprehend the war criminals within the occupied territories.

While the warrants are based on war crimes committed in Gaza, Palestinian authorities also plan to pursue action against other individuals involved in additional offenses, including those related to settlements and prisoners, some of which have already been referred to the court.

The ICC’s statement on Monday cited substantial evidence suggesting that Netanyahu and Galant were responsible for attacks on civilians. They face charges including the use of starvation as a weapon of war and crimes against humanity, such as murder and persecution.

Omar Awad, Palestinian Assistant Foreign Minister for UN and Specialized Organizations Affairs, explained that the arrest warrants would be shared with capitals of ICC member states, ensuring that if Netanyahu or Galant enter these countries, they will be arrested and sent to The Hague for further legal proceedings.

Awad stressed that the legal efforts would not stop with Netanyahu and Galant. He identified other Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, as potential targets for future arrest warrants, while also noting ongoing efforts related to crimes like torture, forced disappearances, and prisoner abuse.

In 2018, Palestine referred several Israeli crimes to the ICC, including those related to settlements, prisoners, and the 2014 Gaza aggression. Awad urged ICC member states to act swiftly to arrest Netanyahu and Galant if they enter their jurisdictions and even suggested severing ties with the perpetrators until they comply with international law.

Suleiman Bisharat, director of the Yabous Center for Studies, pointed out that the ICC’s decision could have serious implications for both Palestinians and Israelis. He noted that the decision could impact not only the Palestinian Authority but also Israel’s international image and internal cohesion, highlighting ongoing Israeli practices undermining Palestinian sovereignty, such as annexations and the confiscation of Palestinian tax revenues.

