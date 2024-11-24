United States restricts Russian gas deliveries to EU

(MENAFN) The recent round of US sanctions against Russian organizations, which particularily aim Gazprombank, is a try to restrict Russia’s deliveries to the EU, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. The lender is Russia’s main bank for energy-related transactions.



Peskov alerted that Moscow might react to limitations with countermeasures, though he did not identify what they would require.



The Kremlin representative’s comments follow a declaration by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday, which stated Gazprombank and six of its global branches had been listed on its sanctions blacklist. Gazprombank had already been sanctioned by the UK and Canada shortly following the escalation of the Ukraine war in 2022. However, the US had earlier prevented placing limitations on the lender as it was consumed by EU states to pay for Russian gas.



When inquired if the Kremlin viewed sanctions on Gazprombank as a try to jeopardize deliveries of Russian gas to Europe, and if Moscow conducted any reaction, Peskov responded “The answer is ‘Yes’ to both questions.”

