Israeli Massacres In Gaza Continue, Hamas Holds Biden Responsible

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces committed three massacres in the Gaza Strip on Monday, resulting in 34 deaths and 114 injuries within 24 hours.

The ministry confirmed that a number of remain trapped under rubble and on roads, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defence crews. It added that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 40,173 dead and 92,857 since October 7.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) held US President Joe Biden and his administration“fully responsible for the continuation of the massacres” in the Gaza Strip.

“They would not have continued without the full American complicity and the political and military support it provides to the extremist government,” a statement from Hamas read.

The statement called on the international community and the United Nations to work seriously to stop crimes against civilians and urged the International Criminal Court to document the massacres“and work to activate the prosecution of the occupation leaders for their unprecedented crimes.”

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said its fighters killed three members of the Israeli army after a clash at dawn on Monday, with a special force, from point zero, in the Canada area in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood in Rafah. It indicated that the clash took place with hand grenades and machine guns.

The Al-Qassam Brigades added that its fighters“confirmed, after returning from the battle lines,” that they targeted two Israeli forces who had taken refuge inside two houses, with (TBG) shells, in the western camp in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, west of Rafah city, south of the Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced it had shelled“with mortar shells a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers who had penetrated the Al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Yunis city.”