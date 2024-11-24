Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir
Date
11/24/2024 8:12:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resort town of Gulmarg, received fresh snowfall on Sunday, raising hope of precipitation in the Valley plains.
Gulmarg received moderate snowfall from Saturday evening that continued till early on Sunday, officials said.
Machil and Karnah in Kupwara district and Tulail in Bandipora district also received moderate snowfall, they said.
There was trace precipitation in the plains of Kashmir, including parts of Srinagar and Budgam districts, during the night, the officials said and added that the day temperature dropped due to the snowfall in the higher reaches.
The minimum temperature, which had fallen below freezing point last week, also rose significantly.
Srinagar city recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, around normal for this time of the year.
While Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded sub-zero temperatures, the minimum temperatures at both places were slightly above normal.
According to a Met forecast, the weather is expected to remain dry over the next week.
“It is going to be generally dry and cold weather till December 5. A spell of light rain or light snow in the higher reaches is likely from November 23 late afternoon to November 24 forenoon and another light spell from November 30 night to December 1 forenoon,” the Met said
