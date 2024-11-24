Ronaldo In Doha For Al Nassr, Al Gharafa Showdown At Al Bayt Stadium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: icon Cristiano landed in Doha along with other Al Nassr teammates as the club prepares for the AFC Elite match against Qatar's Al Gharafa scheduled to take place at 7pm, Monday, November 25, 2024 at Al Bayt Stadium.

Al Nassr looks to remain unbeaten in the AFC Champions League as they take on Al Gharafa tomorrow.

The Saudi outfit currently sits in third place with 10 points from their four games and will get a berth in the next round provided they defeat Al Gharafa.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa is coming hot off a 3-1 win against Al Wakrah in an Ooredoo Stars League matchup that took place last Friday.

They sit at 6th place currently, with 6 points separating them from the Saudi team, and 4 points separating them from fellow Qatari club Al Sadd SC.