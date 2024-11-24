Authorities Plan Internet, Mobile Service Suspension Ahead Of PTI Protest On November 24

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Amid preparations to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest on November 24, authorities have reportedly decided to partially suspend mobile and internet services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Government's Preparations

According to sources, the has initiated strict measures to manage the anticipated PTI protests, including the deployment of containers in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.



Section 144 has also been imposed in both cities for two months, prohibiting large gatherings. Additionally, a significant security presence has been called to prevent PTI's march toward Islamabad.

Internet and Mobile Service Suspension

Sources indicate that from November 23, mobile and internet services in parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab may face disruptions. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also expected to activate a firewall from November 22, potentially slowing down internet services and restricting the download of videos and audio on social media platforms.

While PTA has clarified that it has not received official directives regarding internet shutdowns, insiders suggest that services could be suspended at specific locations based on the evolving situation.

PTI's founding chairman has called for nationwide protests starting November 24, with the party's leadership affirming that demonstrations will continue until their demands are met.

Interior Ministry's Warning

The Ministry of Interior has announced its intention to take stringent measures to prevent any unrest during the protests, cautioning that individuals involved in unlawful activities will face legal action. Security agencies have been directed to remain fully prepared for any eventuality.