Russia bans uranium deliveries to US

(MENAFN) The Russian government has declared a temporary cap on the delivery of enhanced uranium to the US. The move came as a result to a ban by Washington on purchases of the Russian nuclear fuel.



Based on a document released online by the Russian government on Friday, the measure also concerns deliveries under foreign trade deals with individuals registered within US jurisdiction. An exception was made for deliveries under one-time licenses issued by the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control.



The conclusion was taken according to instructions from the Russian leader, the document stated.



In September, Vladimir Putin proposed restricting deliveries of specific strategically essential raw supplies, such as uranium, to the international market in response to Western efforts to restrict Russia’s access to specific foreign-made materials. Putin also informed a government meeting that regardless of Western regulations, Russia keeps supplying some kinds of materials to the world market “in large quantities” and in some cases purchasers are happily storing Russian goods.



In May, US Leader Joe Biden inked a bill restricting deliveries of Russian enhanced uranium, despite alerts that the move might backfire on the American economy. Still, the law permitted for deliveries to remain under a system of waivers. The US Department of Energy has been permitted to issue waivers until 2028 in cases where there is no substitute to Russian low-enriched uranium or if the deliveries are in the national interest. The restriction also offers some USD2.7 billion in federal funding to build fresh enrichment capacity in America to strenghthen its civilian nuclear industry.



Russia gave almost a quarter of the enhanced uranium that fueled US commercial nuclear reactors in 2022, making it America’s major foreign provider of the fuel in the mentioned year, based on the US Energy Information Administration.

