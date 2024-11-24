(MENAFN) As technological advancement accelerates globally, experts in communications and emphasize the critical need for Jordan to adopt "future technology" across government sectors and key industries. They argue that embracing these technologies is essential for boosting economic competitiveness, advancing digital transformation, and creating jobs that demand digital skills.

Experts stress the importance of laying a strong foundation for the adoption and effective use of these technologies, which requires investment in infrastructure such as fifth-generation networks, updated legislation, and skills development in the workforce. Additionally, they highlight the significance of cybersecurity measures to safeguard Jordan's digital economy.

"Future technology" refers to innovations that are revolutionizing everyday life and industries, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, blockchain, advanced robotics, drones, metaverses, and 3D printing. These technologies promise to enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and offer innovative solutions to current and future challenges.

At the recent Middle East and North Africa ICT Forum held at the Dead Sea, experts recommended embracing these technologies to drive efficiency in key sectors, promote financial inclusion, enhance cybersecurity, and establish a unified digital infrastructure to support government transformation. They also stressed the need to develop technical skills in the workforce and encourage tech entrepreneurship.

Eng. Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, representing the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that adopting future technologies is essential for organizations to stay competitive in a rapidly changing global market. Technologies such as AI, cloud computing, IoT, and blockchain are reshaping industries, improving service delivery, and boosting innovation across sectors like healthcare, education, and public services.

However, Al-Rawajbeh emphasized the challenges posed by cyber threats, which require robust cybersecurity strategies to protect data, build trust in digital services, and ensure economic stability. He urged Jordan to continue strengthening its digital infrastructure, intellectual property laws, and cybersecurity framework to fully harness the benefits of future technologies and drive investment in the sector.

