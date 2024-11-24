Fairpoint: Rahul Gandhi Needs To Understand The Power Of 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Just as the campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly was ending, leader Rahul Gandhi did something he probably believed was a striking out-of-the-box idea for swaying the masses. But the results in the state proved that his idea was a terrible put-off and the repercussion is now jittering the bloc.

In a press in Mumbai, he brought a steel safe with 'Ek hain toh safe hain' written in Hindi in red ink and showed pictures of the PM with a business tycoon followed by his interpretational rantings of the slogan.

The Gandhi scion tried to give an image to the BJP's newest slogan by building a particular narrative around it. He, however, forgot that the city was Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, and the slogan was only about unity.

The Maharashtra poll verdict should be an eye-opener for him and his likes who have been trying to create and weave narratives with narrow-mindedness and just one point agenda -- demeaning PM Modi. There is nothing wrong in criticising anyone, including the PM, but the dictionary has the word 'constructive' as well.

It is high time that Rahul Gandhi and his coterie in Congress understand their own plots before unleashing them. The plots are only harming the Congress which continues to shrink after each election verdict. Its dependency on regional parties and small parties is growing - something which should ring the ultimate bell for the grand old party.

The slogan - 'Ek hain toh safe hain (we are safe if we are united)' - has set the tone for the forthcoming polling events. It is likely to be the BJP's one of the core slogans now.

It was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who first mentioned the "Batenge toh katenge... Ek rahenge toh nek rahenge (Divided we fall... United we stand)" in Agra in August. He had said this in the context of the situation in Bangladesh. "Nothing can be above the nation. And the nation will be empowered only when we are united. 'Batenge to katenge'. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here... 'Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to nek rahenge'," he said, as reported in the media then.

The slogan went viral and was soon picked up by other BJP leaders as their campaign lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later came up with the "Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain" slogan accusing the Congress of trying to divide OBCs, SCs and STs.

However, this drew sharp reactions from the opposition, who claimed that it had communal overtones. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge retorted by saying "Daroge Toh Maroge (If you fear, you will perish)" and criticised the BJP for the "divisive rhetoric" and "spreading fear".

Even as the opposition was criticising, the landslide verdict in Maharashtra has given the much-needed endorsement to the slogan.

Bagging 236 out of 288 Assembly seats is no small job. A plethora of efforts worked to get the numbers, including the 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain'.

Acknowledging this, PM Modi mentioned this in his speech on Saturday after the poll verdict. "Ek hain toh safe hain has resonated as the 'maha-mantra' of the nation," said PM Modi, adding that the sentiment of unity had delivered a powerful blow to forces attempting to divide the nation along lines of caste, religion, language, and region.

While explaining the essence of the slogan, PM Modi said that it has taught a lesson to those who propagate division... Tribals, OBCs, Dalits, and every section of society have rallied behind the BJP-NDA.

The BJP is now saying that the biggest takeaway from the Maharashtra elections is the message of unity as reflected in the slogan.

When CM Yogi first coined the slogan, he very well knew that this would resonate with the masses. Coming at a time when Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan are facing difficult situations, the slogan is also aimed to address the insecurity that has been cropping up in the majority community following the growing radicalisation among Muslims. The attacks on processions during Hindu festivities have also raised concerns.

The fact that Congress has agreed to give reservations to the Muslims in Maharashtra also added to the concerns. Though Rahul Gandhi has been flagging caste census and reservation issues, the party's stance on the issue defied its claims. The view gained ground that the Congress intends to cut the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims.

The slogan coming at the right time has offered a psychological assurance to the majority community against the efforts to reinforce caste and community divides.

There is nothing wrong with this slogan and Rahul Gandhi needs to understand the essence.

