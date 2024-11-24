Expert says achieving renewables transition possible, but not likely before 2050

(MENAFN) Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Agency (IRENA), stated that while transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy is possible, it is unlikely to happen before 2050. He shared this view during an interview at the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, emphasizing the critical need to reduce dependency on fossil fuels to limit global warming to 1.5°C, as recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).



La Camera affirmed that a complete shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy is achievable but acknowledged that the timeline to reach this goal is challenging. He pointed out that despite significant progress in renewable energy capacity, with a record 473 gigawatts added last year, this growth is still insufficient to meet global climate targets. "We are breaking new records, but we are installing less than half of what is required to align with our climate goals," he said.



He also stressed the urgency of the situation, explaining that the planet's "carbon capacity" is finite, and once exceeded, recovery from the effects of climate change could take decades or even centuries. La Camera emphasized that increasing renewable energy capacity is key to enhancing global resilience against extreme weather events, which are exacerbated by climate change.



Concluding his remarks, La Camera called for immediate and decisive action, stressing that time is the most critical factor in combating climate change. "The later we act, the less effective our efforts will be," he warned, underlining the importance of swift global cooperation and renewable energy investment.

