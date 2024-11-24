Air India Now Requires Passengers To Pre-Book Meals, Adds Halal Certified Option

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Tata-owned Air India has introduced new regulations for its in-flight meal services. The airline now requires all to pre-book their meals before boarding. Also, halal-certified meals will now be exclusively available to Muslim passengers.

The moves are part of Air India's restructuring efforts following the merger with Vistara, aimed at streamlining operations and improving catering efficiency.

Air India further specified, Muslim passengers who request the 'Muslim Meal' (MOML) option during pre-booking will get meals with a halal certificate to assure authenticity.

On the other hand, general meal options will not have halal certification unless they are designated as MOML.

Air India's internal circular outlined that MOML-designated meals will be categorised under special meals, ensuring that halal-certified meals are offered only to passengers who pre-book this option.

This change allows the airline to tailor its offerings based on specific passenger demands. The pre-booked meal options underscore the airline's commitment to accommodating diverse passenger preferences, ensuring an inclusive and comfortable experience on board, said a release.

Furthermore, Air India will continue to provide halal-certified meals on flights to specific destinations. Routes to and from Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh, and Medina, as well as flights associated with the Hajj pilgrimage, will serve only halal meals, ensuring compliance with local standards and passenger expectations.

In addition, Air India offers a broad selection of meal options to cater to the varied dietary needs and preferences of passengers.

