Milaha partners with Google Cloud to develop information, AI solutions

Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the industry-leading producer of maritime and logistics solutions, is happy to declare the extension of its partnership with Cloud to develop information and AI abilities.This partnership supports Milaha’s strategic aims to enhance operational effectiveness and drive improvement through its facilities. Building on prior cooperation, this extended cooperation is going to incorporate Google Cloud’s best practices and improved technologies into Milaha’s operations, and solidifying its position as a leader in providing cutting-edge logistics solutions. A main focus of this cooperation is on data analytics.By applying Google Cloud’s data analytics and generative AI technology, Milaha will get powerful insights to enhance decision-making processes and improve clients’ experiences, highlighting its role as an important logistics player in the continent. “Expanding our collaboration with Google Cloud is a pivotal step in Milaha’s journey towards innovation and operational excellence,” stated Hamad Saeed Al Hajri, Milaha’s Executive Vice Leader of Support Services. “This collaboration enables us to leverage advanced technologies to significantly enhance our capabilities as we continue to achieve our strategic goals.” Moreover, Milaha and Google Cloud are dedicated to cultivating a next-generation staff over the Google Cloud Skill Boost Program.This initiative will prepare Milaha workers with the utensils as well as knowledge that they must have to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape, making sure they are ready to tackle future issues head-on.