(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Lebanon's of announced that 20 people were killed and dozens following Israeli in Beirut, the country's capital.

Reuters reported that these airstrikes occurred on Sunday, November 24, in central Beirut.

The report stated that among the were four children.

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Health had announced that at least 30 people were killed and over 70 others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting central Lebanon.

The on Beirut have intensified over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army stated that several facilities linked to Hezbollah were targeted in these strikes.

Reports indicate that an Israeli airstrike hit a large residential building, causing massive explosions that were heard across the Lebanese capital.

On the previous day, Lebanon's Ministry of Health also reported that since October of last year, 3,583 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, and over one million people have been displaced.

The escalating violence in Lebanon has raised serious concerns about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The high civilian casualties, displacement of over a million people, and destruction of infrastructure have left Lebanon grappling with worsening conditions amid limited international intervention.

Efforts to mediate and de-escalate the conflict remain critical. The international community must intensify diplomatic initiatives to prevent further loss of life and ensure the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire of this prolonged conflict.

