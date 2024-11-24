Hemant Soren Stakes Claim To Form Government, To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM On November 28
Date
11/24/2024 6:19:33 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jharkhand: Hemant Soren on Sunday met Governor of Jharkhand Santosh Gangwar and submitted his resignation from the post of Jharkhand Chief Minister resigns as he staked claim to form the new government in the state.
Hemant Soren handed over the letter of support of alliance partners to Governor Santosh Gangwar, a day after JMM-led alliance marked a clean sweep in the assembly polls.
“The Mahagathbandhan met the Governor and I have resigned as the CM. We have handed over letter of support of alliance partners to the Governor and staked claim to form the government,” said Soren.
He added that the oath-taking ceremony will be held on November 28.
