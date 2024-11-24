Ukraine To Import Electricity From Five Countries On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, November 24, Ukraine is set to electricity from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova.

According to the Ukrainian of , the total volume of electricity imports is planned to reach 8,500 MWh.

The ministry stressed that energy workers were continuing efforts to address the damage caused by recent Russian strikes.

On November 17, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's electricity generation and transmission facilities across various regions. As a result, the transmission system operator is implementing temporary hourly power outages to manage the grid.

Photo: DTEK