Communique On Energy Security Adopted At First Thematic Conference On Peace Formula

The Implementation of the Peace Formula began with"Energy Security" clause as a thematic international conference was held on Thursday.

That's according to the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak opened and participated in the first expanded thematic meeting of the working group dedicated to the implementation of the "Energy Security" clause of the Peace Formula. The meeting took place online.

Representatives from over 40 partner countries and international organizations involved in the "Energy Security" working group participated in the meeting.

On the Ukrainian side, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, his Deputy Svitlana Hrynchuk, and advisors to the Head of the Presidential Office Dariia Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz also attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Andriy Yermak noted that due to constant Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system, Ukraine has lost over 9 gigawatts of generating capacity, which has significantly worsened the humanitarian and economic situation.

The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized that given the critical importance of energy security and the approaching autumn-winter season, it is vital that this conference marks the beginning of a series of events aimed at implementing the agreements reached at the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024. Similar meetings dedicated to the subsequent points of the Peace Formula will follow shortly.

The co-heads of the "Energy Security" working group are Denmark, Norway, and Poland. The Head of the Presidential Office expressed special gratitude to these countries for their leadership and assistance to Ukraine, particularly in preparing this conference.

"Protecting energy infrastructure facilities, their rapid restoration and development is the only way to prevent the deepening of the crisis. Ukraine needs your energy solidarity. At the same time, it can become a platform for implementing and testing new approaches to green transition and enhancing sustainability," said Andriy Yermak.

Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities of Denmark Lars Aagaard emphasized that his country stands by Ukraine in its efforts to build a lasting peace and rebuild the energy sector.

"When Denmark assumes the EU presidency in 2025 it will also be one of the top priorities that we retain a strong political focus in the EU on supporting Ukraines energy system," emphasized Lars Aagaard.

Norwegian State Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Astrid Bergmål stressed that assistance to improve energy security is a priority in Norway's support program for Ukraine.

Polish Secretary of State of the Ministry of Climate and Environment Krzysztof Bolesta noted that during its presidency of the Council of the EU, his country will work towards advancing Ukraine's accession talks, especially with regard to the energy sector integration.

"We will also aim to progress on the EU's RePower goal to end completely imports of Russian fuels into the European Union. We are two and a half years into the war; it is high time to cut those energy links and remaining dependencies on Russia," added Krzysztof Bolesta.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko emphasized the importance of partner countries' support for Ukraine.

“International assistance is crucial for the restoration of Ukraine's energy system, as well as for the protection of energy infrastructure from military threats, in particular by strengthening Ukraine's air defense by the countries that have pledged to do so,” said German Galushchenko.

The thematic conference followed the first Peace Summit, where general approaches to the peace framework were discussed, and nuclear security, food security, and humanitarian issues (human dimension) were discussed in detail. The goal of this process is to develop a comprehensive peace plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Following the conference, participants adopted a Joint Communiqué, the text of which is posted on the Presidential Office's website.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 15-16, Switzerland hosted the inaugural Summit on Peace in Ukraine. Three clauses of the Peace Formula, put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky, were discussed: nuclear safety, food security, and the humanitarian dimension – POW swap and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Following the summit, a joint communique was inked, which remains open for signing by other parties.