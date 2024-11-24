Philippine Vice President makes shocking public statement

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Philippine Vice President Sarah Duterte made a shocking public statement, revealing that she had coordinated with an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos, his wife, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, should she be killed. She insisted that her words were not a joke but a serious threat.



In response, Lucas Persamin, President Marcos’ secretary, confirmed the "existing threat" to the president’s safety and noted it had been referred to the Presidential Guard Force for prompt action. However, it remains unclear what measures will be taken against the vice president.



A follow-up government statement indicated that Duterte’s claim, that she had arranged for the assassination of Marcos and his allies in the event of a plot against her, had been sent to the Presidential Security Command for immediate response. The statement emphasized the gravity of the threat, highlighting its public and explicit nature.



Though Duterte and Marcos ran together on a unity ticket during the 2022 presidential election, their relationship has soured over disagreements, particularly regarding their differing views on China’s actions in the South China Sea. Duterte resigned from Marcos’ government in June, where she had served as education minister and led counter-insurgency operations. Following her father's vocal opposition to Marcos, Duterte has become a harsh critic of the president, accusing him, his wife, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez of corruption, incompetence, and politically targeting the Duterte family and its supporters.

