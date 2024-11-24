Humanitarian situation in northern Gaza deteriorates to catastrophic levels

(MENAFN) The humanitarian situation in northern Gaza has deteriorated to catastrophic levels, with thousands of Palestinians facing starvation, thirst, and death due to the ongoing war, genocidal actions, and a harsh Zionist blockade that has persisted for 50 days. Basic needs are in critical shortage, and the flow of aid is severely restricted, worsening the suffering of the population amidst continuous bombardment, shelling, and destruction.



Israeli forces are exacerbating the crisis by deliberately intensifying food and water shortages as part of a broader strategy of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, in line with their genocidal objectives since October 7, 2023. The most vulnerable, including women, children, and the sick, are at immediate risk of death from starvation or airstrikes.



International experts in food security have issued urgent warnings about the possibility of famine in northern Gaza unless rapid action is taken. The International Food Security initiative’s Famine Review Committee has called for immediate intervention to prevent a disaster. According to Enas Hamdan from UNRWA, the situation worsens daily as military operations and the blockade prevent vital aid from reaching those in need. Malnutrition has soared, and food insecurity is at alarming levels.



The food crisis has worsened with a severe shortage of flour entering Gaza, while displaced families are suffering from the lack of shelter as winter approaches. Humanitarian workers continue to risk their lives to help, but with access to besieged areas severely limited, the looming threat of famine grows with each passing day. UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wotridge reported that last month, 64 attacks on schools turned into shelters resulted in many deaths, including children.



