(MENAFN) Despite Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s bold statement to the U.S. in July 2023, claiming a “complete victory” over Hamas, Israel is now confronting a growing sense of defeat across military, economic, and societal fronts. Israel’s aggressive military strategies, including bombings, targeted assassinations, and widespread starvation tactics, have failed to achieve a clear victory over Hamas and Hezbollah.



Doubts about Israel’s success are emerging from both current and former military leaders.



Former General Yitzhak Brick warned that Israel is heading toward collapse, as casualties among soldiers rise and the military weakens. The failure to secure a decisive win in Gaza has prompted figures like former Mossad deputy chief Ram Ben-Barak to acknowledge that Israel is losing the war.



Within the Israeli military itself, there is growing recognition that the goal of defeating Hamas may be unattainable. IDF spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari acknowledged that Hamas has become a deeply entrenched ideology in Gaza, making its destruction unfeasible. The situation is worsening with reports of equipment breakdowns, shortages of supplies, and desertion rates among Israeli troops.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s resistance in southern Lebanon is inflicting further damage on Israeli forces. As casualties mount, public support in Israel is steadily eroding, and the economy continues to suffer from business closures and widespread displacement. The government’s claims of military success in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon are increasingly undermined by the soaring costs of war, with mounting casualties and economic losses.

