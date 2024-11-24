Turkey's Interest In BRICS Not Affecting Its Support For Ukraine - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey's interest in joining BRICS is primarily driven by economic considerations and does not affect its support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The current drift in [Turkey's] communication with BRICS is economically motivated. This reflects a search for markets for its goods, resources for investment, and efforts to attract Chinese companies to its domestic market. [...] The key point is that this process does not directly affect [Turkey's] support for Ukraine," Bodnar said.

According to him, Turkey aims to position itself as a global player with broad interests.

"This is tied to Turkey's growing industrial, military, and political ambitions. It's natural for countries seeking a role in the global arena to build partnerships, even with nations they were once dependent on," Bodnar said.

The diplomat noted that Turkey's increased engagement with countries like China, India, and Saudi Arabia had not attracted significant criticism or pressure from Western nations.

Earlier reports said that Turkey had applied to join BRICS, but the move was blocked by India. Recently, the Turkish foreign minister stated that Turkey had expressed its interest in joining BRICS, but the organization lacks an institutional mechanism for new members and no country has yet been formally invited to join.