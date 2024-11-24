Eight Militants, Including Senior Lashkar-E-Islam Commander, Killed In Tirah Valley Clash

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber District: In a fierce gun battle with security forces in the Tirah Valley's Maidan area, eight militants, including a senior commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Islam group, were killed.

According to security sources, the exchange of fire, which began around 11 a.m. today, is ongoing. The reportedly evacuated their wounded and dead comrades from the site. Meanwhile, insurgents have seized homes near Bagh Bazaar and are targeting security camps and stations with sustained gunfire.

Both sides are using heavy weapons, and the situation remains tense. A mortar shell struck Bagh Bazaar, setting seven shops ablaze.

The clash follows an incident on November 13, when Zarshed, son of Khyal Kamal from Malagori, Khyber, was shot dead while delivering water to security personnel at Bhutan Sharif Post. Unidentified attackers also set his water tanker on fire in Bara's Bar Qamber Khel area.

Violence has escalated in Khyber District, particularly in the Tirah Valley, where militants have increasingly targeted security forces and police in recent months. On November 6, a tragic mortar shell explosion near a school in Bhutan Sharif killed a student, Abidullah, and his sister, while injuring four others. Locals attributed the blast to a drone strike, though authorities claimed it was a stray mortar shell.

In response to rising violence, tribal elders in Tirah organized a grand jirga, forming a 60-member committee tasked with consulting Afridi tribes to devise a united strategy against terrorism and unrest.