Australia Passes Law Restricting Children's Access To Social Networks
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Australian authorities have passed a law limiting the age of
users on social networks, prohibiting access for persons under 16
years of age, Azernews reports.
The head of government noted that Australia has adopted "a
world-leading law that sets the minimum age for social media users
at 16 years old." "This law amends the current legislation
governing internet security, providing more reliable protection for
young Australians at critical stages of their development," the
statement said.
Albanese also pointed out that the country's authorities will
require technology companies and social media platforms to take
reasonable measures to ensure that users under the age of 16 cannot
create accounts or pages. "The government will impose strict
penalties for violations of the new law, with digital platforms
facing fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (over $32
million)," he said, noting that the new rules will apply to social
networks like Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and X. Google Classroom
and YouTube, as well as messaging services and online games, will
remain accessible to children.
