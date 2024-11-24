Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Participates In Tree-Planting Campaign In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has attended a tree-planting campaign in Baku organized within Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

During this event, which involved IDEA volunteers, 1,000 Eldar pines were planted, and relevant landscaping work was carried out in the area. To ensure the effective watering of the trees and prevent water wastage, a drip irrigation system is planned to be used.

Currently, the air layer in our capital is polluted by waste generated from vehicle transportation, production, and consumption activities. The dust and other foreign substances in the air harm human health and disrupt the overall ecological balance. Establishing forest belts and undertaking greening activities positively impact the restoration of ecological balance and improve air quality.

The IDEA Public Union emphasizes the importance of environmental protection by regularly organizing such ecological actions, drawing the attention of the public, especially the younger generation, to environmental issues and calling on them to join the fight against ecological problems. Citizens encountering cases of illegal tree cutting can report their complaints and suggestions to the IDEA Public Union via the 1113 hotline from their city or mobile phones.

It should be noted that the "1113 - Emergency Assistance for Nature" hotline and mobile group were established in 2014 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, as part of the "No to Tree Cutting!" program. Measures have been taken in response to thousands of citizen complaints received through this hotline.