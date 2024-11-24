Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Participates In Tree-Planting Campaign In Baku
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and
head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has attended a
tree-planting campaign in Baku organized within Green World
Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.
During this event, which involved IDEA volunteers, 1,000 Eldar
pines were planted, and relevant landscaping work was carried out
in the area. To ensure the effective watering of the trees and
prevent water wastage, a drip irrigation system is planned to be
used.
Currently, the air layer in our capital is polluted by waste
generated from vehicle transportation, production, and consumption
activities. The dust and other foreign substances in the air harm
human health and disrupt the overall ecological balance.
Establishing forest belts and undertaking greening activities
positively impact the restoration of ecological balance and improve
air quality.
The IDEA Public Union emphasizes the importance of environmental
protection by regularly organizing such ecological actions, drawing
the attention of the public, especially the younger generation, to
environmental issues and calling on them to join the fight against
ecological problems. Citizens encountering cases of illegal tree
cutting can report their complaints and suggestions to the IDEA
Public Union via the 1113 hotline from their city or mobile
phones.
It should be noted that the "1113 - Emergency Assistance for
Nature" hotline and mobile group were established in 2014 at the
initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, as part
of the "No to Tree Cutting!" program. Measures have been taken in
response to thousands of citizen complaints received through this
hotline.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.