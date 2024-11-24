Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets President Of South Sudan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Excellency Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, of State, met with His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, in the capital, Juba.



During the meeting, the two sides explored bilateral relations between the UAE and South Sudan across areas of mutual interest.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. Mayardit and their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of South Sudan.

For his part, H.E. Mayardit conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes of further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance ties between the UAE and the Republic of South Sudan across several fields. Furthermore, both sides affirmed their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries to achieve their shared interests.

