A Night Of Celebration, Gratitude, And Giving: The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation's First Annual Gratitude Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simone Gordon, Founder of the Black Fairy Godmother

Carol Clark, Courtney Stark, Simone Gordon, Kathaleen Smith, and Monifah

Madonna Williams, Kathaleen Smith, Ann Marie Ferguson, and Sierra Spaulding

The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation hosts its inaugural Gratitude Gala; a night of giving thanks to those that keep their mission going.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ , NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The stunning Waterside Venue in North Bergen, NJ, provided the perfect setting for The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation 's inaugural Gratitude Gala on Saturday November 16th, 2024. Against a backdrop of sweeping views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline, guests gathered for a night of celebration, inspiration, and community. With the support of major sponsors, including the Prudential Center and RWJ Barnabas Health, the event marked a milestone for the organization and its mission of uplifting marginalized black and brown families.The evening commenced with a heartfelt welcome from Timothy, Simone Gordon's manager, who set a warm and uplifting tone for the night. Simone Gordon, affectionately known as“The Black Fairy Godmother,” then took center stage, reminding the audience why they had gathered: to honor the individuals who have championed her mission of providing support to those in need. Her speech was a stirring testament to the power of gratitude and community.Throughout the evening, honorees were celebrated for their remarkable contributions. Kathaleen Smith, founder of Morphmom, opened the ceremony with a genuine and heartfelt speech, her appreciation evident to all. Anne Marie Ferguson of the Monroe Foundation followed, offering glowing praise for Simone's relentless drive and dedication. Carol Clark, a former Essex County Freeholder with over 30 years of service, spoke movingly about her relationship with Simone, having known her since childhood. Clark's remarks highlighted the vital role of civic engagement and leadership, leaving a profound impression on the audience.Courtney Starks, founder of Courtney's Corner Community Foundation, was also honored for his tireless advocacy and support for families in need. A couple of surprise tributes brightened the night as well! Madonna Williams, a celebrity stylist and fashion icon, was recognized for her behind-the-scenes support of Simone's vision, including her generous contributions to the foundation's growth. In a similar vein, Sierra Spaulding, a makeup artists and entrepreneur who does it all while being deaf received recognition. Simone honored her for her significant contributions to her community and her support of the foundation over the years.The honorees were celebrated not just with words but also with music and performances. Tiger James delivered soulful renditions that brought the audience to their feet, while R&B sensation Monifah elevated the energy with a lively performance that had the entire room dancing. Guests enjoyed a luxurious four-course meal prepared by the Waterside Venue's renowned culinary team. Wines donated by The 1 Wine added a local touch, appreciated by honorees and guests alike.Between moments of celebration, the evening's purpose remained front and center. Simone Gordon's remarks throughout the night tied every recognition, performance, and celebration back to the foundation's mission. She reminded everyone that their support was making a tangible difference in the lives of black and brown families. In a moving conclusion, she announced that proceeds from the gala would go directly toward helping a young mother secure stable housing that very night.The Prudential Center, RWJBarnabas Health, The 1 Wine, and other sponsors were instrumental in making the evening possible, their sponsorship underscoring the importance of corporate partnerships in driving change. Special guests also included Chris Weaver, of NBC's The Voice Season 13.As the night drew to a close, guests gathered around the step-and-repeat for photos, capturing the smiles, laughter, and camaraderie that had defined the event. The Gratitude Gala ended with a shared sense of purpose and a commitment to continue the important work of uplifting communities in need.The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation's first Gratitude Gala was more than a memorable evening-it was a celebration of generosity and an inspiring reminder of what can be accomplished when a community comes together in gratitude and action.

Yvonne Forbes

Labelleladiva Enterprises LLC

+1 516-469-0587

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.